Axe-throwing venue coming to Houma

A family-friendly facility for competitive and recreational axe throwers alike is coming to Houma.

Owner of Southern Axe, Blaine Theriot, said he and his wife fell in love with the growing sport. “It’s simple; anybody can do it,” he added. “It’s a cross between bowling and darts…It’s just all about repetition once you find your rotation.”

Theriot decided he wanted to open an axe-throwing venue to bring something new Houma-Thibodaux area, giving local families another option to spend some quality time.

The site will feature a bar and grill, Theriot said, and has enough capacity to fit 40 people on lanes. He said it’s perfect for any event, including birthday, bachelor, bachelorette, corporate and divorce parties (“Axes for Exes”), among other occasions.

“[Axe throwing] is just good stress relief. It’s just something different. It’s something new. Some people are kind of scared when they first get started…But when they throw it once or twice, they realize how fun and unscary it is,” he said.

Southern Axe will also host competitive events. Theriot said it will be a World Axe Throwing League venue and will have league nights for throwers looking to qualify for and compete in the sport’s tournaments.

In addition to the building, Southern Axe has a 20-foot trailer available for rent so patrons can throw axes in a safe space wherever they want. The mobile facility will be featured at the Inaugural Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie on April 17 in downtown Houma, presented by Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, Spilt Liquor and Page Insurance.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Theriot said. “I’m all about local business and helping local people.”

The Schriever native aims to attend more fundraisers in the future, especially ones that benefit veterans. “I’m a big supporter of our veterans — people who sacrificed everything for us,” he shared. “So, I plan on doing a bunch of events with the South Louisiana Veteran Outreach and doing work around the community, just giving back to the people who’ve given to us.”

The exact location of Southern Axe will be given closer to the grand opening, which Theriot said will hopefully come by the end of April. However, he did confirm that it will be in the Martin Luther King Blvd. business area.

To learn more about Southern Axe, visit its Facebook page.

“We plan on having a good family atmosphere. All age groups will be welcome,” Theriot added. “It’s not just a restaurant where you just eat and go. You can order off our menu, eat supper — and throw some axes.”