B.I.G. 2022 Scholarship Deadline is this Saturday, April 30

Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) 2022 scholarship application deadline is this Saturday, April 30.

The scholarship program is for graduating high school seniors residing in Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, and St. Mary Parishes who will attend local colleges Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College in the fall. B.I.G. membership is not a requirement to apply for the scholarship, however, the application does ask if someone in the family is a member, so members, please advise those meeting the requirements to make note.

All applications are to be completed online. The organization said while the main focus is still on graduating high school seniors, they will now consider applications from non-traditional students residing in the above-mentioned parishes. The organization also said while the focus is still on two and four-year degree programs, they are now also considering applications for students pursuing industrial certifications and non-degree programs. The scholarship amounts for those programs will depend on the program costs along with other factors. “We recognize the importance of these certifications to the employers in our region, and we proudly support students’ efforts in attaining them since it improves our local workforce,” the organization stated.

Scholarship program descriptions, rules, and application links can be found at bayouindustrialgroup.com/scholarships/. Contact B.I.G.’s Executive Director Stacey Nichols at info@bayouindustrialgroup.com with any questions.