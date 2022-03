Come out as Bandit Rocks for CASA!

The fundraiser for CASA of Terrebonne will be held Saturday, March 26, at Watergrill on Tunnel Blvd. in Houma from 6 pm – 9 pm. Cover charge is $10 per person. Watergrill will be open for dining. Children are welcome!

CASA of Terrebonne is an independent and objective presence in the courts to speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children.