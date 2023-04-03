Bar and grill in Houma to host weekly cornhole competitions

UPDATE: Sheriff Identifies Deputy Who Died in Fatal Crash on Sunday
April 2, 2023
The 2023 Chauvin Folk Art Festival & Blessing of the Fleet Celebration announced!
April 3, 2023

Houma’s newest restaurant HollyWood Bar & Grill has announced they will be starting cornhole tournaments for all to enjoy! The first official tournament will start Thursday, April 20, 2023, and will continue once a week on Thursday nights after. HollyWood Bar & Grill has announced those interested can download the Scoreholio App to register for the event and a guaranteed six games for $15. Sign ins will begin at 6:30 p.m. and bags will fly at 7:00 p.m. The bar and restaurant also offers frequent live music, draft beer, and more from Wednesday-Saturday 6:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. Come on out to HollyWood Bar & Grill at 131 Neptune Court for a fun night of competitive cornhole! For more information, please visit HollyWood Bar & Grill’s Facebook. 

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

Photo: Gerald J. Lenhard, Louisiana State University, Bugwood.org.

April 2, 2023

What you should know about the buck moth caterpillar

Read more