Bar and grill in Houma to host weekly cornhole competitions

Houma’s newest restaurant HollyWood Bar & Grill has announced they will be starting cornhole tournaments for all to enjoy! The first official tournament will start Thursday, April 20, 2023, and will continue once a week on Thursday nights after. HollyWood Bar & Grill has announced those interested can download the Scoreholio App to register for the event and a guaranteed six games for $15. Sign ins will begin at 6:30 p.m. and bags will fly at 7:00 p.m. The bar and restaurant also offers frequent live music, draft beer, and more from Wednesday-Saturday 6:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. Come on out to HollyWood Bar & Grill at 131 Neptune Court for a fun night of competitive cornhole! For more information, please visit HollyWood Bar & Grill’s Facebook.