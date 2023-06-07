Baseball Heroes Special Needs Program announces game dates for June 2023

Thibodaux’s Recreation Department has announced three upcoming game dates for the 2023 season of their Baseball Heroes Special Needs Program! Come out on June 8, 15, and 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. on the Red Field at Peltier Park to support this great program.

Baseball Heroes was started by the Kevin Clement and Denise Weisiger seven years ago as a recreational activity to accommodate special needs children and young adults. “Kevin came to me and asked if I thought this would be a good idea, and I thought it would be absolutely wonderful,” recalls Weisiger, who serves as the coach for the teams. “We have been doing it every year since with the exception of COVID-19. We make two teams of various ages and disabilities who play, and there is never a dry eye in the crowd watching these kids have fun on the field.” Baseball Heroes also has a unique buddy system, where each participant is paired up with a buddy on the field to make sure they are never alone.

“My sons participant in the league, and both are in wheelchairs,” explained community member and parent Erica Lambert. “We have been involved in Miracle League in New Orleans for a eleven years, but this program is so great because we actually get to meet special needs family in the Houma-Thibodaux area.” Lambert explained what an impact Baseball Heroes has had on her sons and her family. “We love that Thibodaux is providing us with this program,” said Lambert. “Not only for our kids to get to participate in sports, but to meet families, new friends, and connect with people who understand our daily life.”

“Serving as the coach for this program has been so rewarding,” said Weisiger. “I have really gotten to know the kids and their specific personalities– I have been with them for seven years and I call them my babies. I am so grateful for the Baseball Heroes program.” For more information about Baseball Heroes, please visit the Thibodaux Recreation Department Facebook page, and come cheer on these young athletes later this June!