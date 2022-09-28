Bayou Arts Fest to feature Cultural Food Cook-Off

The Bayou Regional Arts Council is gearing up for its annual Bayou Arts Fest on Saturday, November 19, in Downtown Houma. In addition to live music, dancing, vendor/craft booths, and art activities for kids, this year’s event will feature a Cultural Food Cook-Off. BRAC Executive Director Genie Ardoin said, “What inspired us to host the Cultural Cook-Off is that we’re trying to get all art disciplines involved, and culinary art is obviously a huge aspect in our area. Originally we thought about doing a Louisiana Cultural Cook-Off, but it’s so diverse here. We decided to open it up to all cultures. The goal is to represent and shine a light on culinary culture and art. We already have music, painting, and dancing, so food just fits in perfectly.”

Cook-Off teams can show off their culinary skills, and compete for the title of Crowd Favorite. Teams will receive a 10×10 cooking area, and are required to serve 400 small portions of their dish by noon. Teams must provide all cooking supplies, small plates for serving will be provided. Registration for the Cook-Off is $75, and can be completed online.

In support of the first annual Cultural Food Cook-Off, the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board is providing 200 pounds of shrimp. The first 10 teams to register for the cooking competition will receive 20 pounds of shrimp, upon request. Ardoin said she is anxious to see what everyone is cooking, as well as promoting the arts. “Exposure is my goal because a lot of people don’t even realize that we’re here. I’d like to get the word out that we do exist. We’re here to help out artists, and to improve our town, and the local communities that we support,” she explained.

The vision of the Bayou Regional Arts Council to provide a community that works together in support of the arts, where opportunities to participate in the arts are readily available to all, and individual artists are valued. BRAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency that serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St. John, St. Charles, and St. James Parishes. All proceeds from the Bayou Arts Fest will be used to beautify the parishes that the organization serves. “There’s so many individual artists that need granting. We’re trying to raise money to grant them or pay them to do public works of art, like crosswalks, murals, and art galleries. That’s what the festival will benefit.” For more information, visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council website at https://bayouarts.org/.