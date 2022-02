The Terrebonne Economic Development Authority’s Bayou Business Recovery Network’s Social Media 101 Seminar is tonight, February 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive.

Social Media 101 will prepare you to market your business and help you learn to help drive sales through effective planning and execution of a social media campaign from professionals. Come learn from the best!

Click here to register.