Bayou Country Children’s Museum unveils new challenge course

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum has officially opened their newest exhibit Coco’s Challenge Course, an outdoor play structure sponsored by Thibodaux Regional and designed for older children and young teens! The local museum hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning to celebrate the occasion, complete with middle school students from eLearning Academy to test out the new structure.

“We know that kids begin to age out of the museum around age eight, so having new exhibits like the iWall and the Challenge Course for older kids has been so exciting,” said Bayou Country Children’s Museum Executive Director Rebekah Richoux-Quinn. “We are so grateful to our sponsor, Thibodaux Regional, and can’t wait to watch the kids enjoy this new challenge course.” Read more about Richoux-Quinn and her impressive work as director here.

Local families can come check out the new Coco’s Challenge Course, along with all the other interactive activities the museum has to offer, from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday or 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and memberships to the museum may be purchased onsite or online here. For more information, please visit Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Facebook or call (985) 446-2200.