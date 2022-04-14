Bayou Country Sports Park Splash Pad is Open Easter Weekend!

The Bayou Country Sports Park Splash Pad will be open Easter weekend!

Although the season opening hasn’t been announced yet, your family can enjoy the splash park from Friday, April 15, through Sunday, April 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The splash pad is located inside the park, 4374 LA-311 in Houma. Please, use the pad at your own risk, because there are no lifeguards on duty. There will not be any staff, faculty, or attendants on site, so adult supervision is required at all times.

There is parking located by the pond and beach, so please don’t drive on the grass or in mud. There are also restrooms available next to the splash pad and it is imperative you take your trash with you to keep the area beautiful. For a list of rules, visit the Bayou Country Sports Park website.