Bayou Country Sports Park Splash Pad is Open for 2022 Season

The Bayou Country Sports Park has announced the Splash Pad is open for the 2022 season!

The pad is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The pad is closed every Thursday for maintenance and upkeep.

There is no lifeguard on duty, no staff, facility supervisor, or attendant on site, so the facility is to be used at your own risk. Adult supervision is required at all times. Also, there are some rules to follow to be safe and have fun:

Have fun but be respectful of others.

No running, horseplay or reckless behavior in the splash pad area.

No climbing, hanging or swinging on any of the splash pad equipment.

Do not drink the splash pad water.

No pool toys, boats or other athletic equipment allowed in the splash pad area. No skateboards, roller skates, bicycles, scooters or other large toys allowed in beach or splash pad areas.

No food or drinks allowed in the splash pad area.

No glass containers or breakable objects allowed in beach or splash pad areas.

No animals allowed in beach or splash pad areas except for service animals.

No smoking, drugs or alcohol allowed in beach or splash pad area.

The splash pad area is for recreational use only. No soap, detergents or shampoos allowed.

Swimsuits and/or appropriate attire must be worn at all times.

Regular diapers are not allowed in any of the water areas. Toddlers must wear swim diapers. Change diapers in restroom and not in public view.

Footwear is recommended, aqua socks are permitted.

BCSP and TPCG are not responsible for loss or stolen items.

Parking is available in spaces located around the pond and the baseball complex across the street from the beach. There are restrooms in the building adjacent to the Splash Pad and Beach, and it is encouraged to not litter or leave personal belongings in the park. Remember to take your trash with you and there are trash bins located throughout the park for use.