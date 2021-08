The Bayou Country Sports Park Splash Pad will have updated hours of operation beginning September 1.

Beginning September 1, the splash pad will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sundays from 10 AM to 8 PM. It will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays in order for staff to maintain and upkeep the area.

For more information, visit Bayousportspark.com/bcsp/splashpad.