Bayou Country Sports Park to host free ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

To celebrate Halloween, trick-or-treaters are invited to Houma’s Bayou Country Sports Park (BCSP) for an evening full of music, games, food and of course, plenty of treats.

On Saturday, October 24, BCSP will host the “Trunk or Treat” event, presented by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

“We’re trying to find a way to bring more awareness and attention to the sports complex. A lot of folks in the area haven’t seen it and don’t know a whole lot about it,” said Dean Schouest, Executive Director of the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center who now runs BCSP’s operations. “And we’re in the process of selling sponsorship for the facility.”

“So we decided to kind of task this with soliciting businesses that may be interested in having a walk-through and seeing the facility and at the same time, put together a little deal for the kids to be able to come out there and see the facility as well.”

At the event, a local car show crew will decorate the trunks of their prized vehicles, which also have candy for the children. Additionally, around 10 tents set up for area businesses will also have treats for the attendees. It will feature music and a costume contest as well.

The free event will run from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Because it is an outdoor event, face masks are not required. However, Schouest noted that social distancing will be practiced.

Schouest added that guests will also have the opportunity to see what’s in the works for the BCSP, such as the ‘Family Day’ picnic area and docks being built along the fishing pond — which he said is being stocked today by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“We want to show that stuff off,” he said, “to let the public know that it’s open to the public at any day, any time to enjoy these parts of the park.”