Bayou Lafourche Boat Parade Scheduled for Saturday, August 28

The Weir Removal Boat Parade on Bayou Lafourche has been scheduled for Saturday, August 28 at 2:00 pm. The parade route is approximately 3 miles where paddlers and boaters will be treated to live music along the bayou-side at various locations.

Paddle-powered boats will launch at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve at 2:00 pm. The parade route will turn around at Nicholls State University and returns to Jean Lafitte Leighton Boat Launch. Locations participating with live music will be Jean Lafitte Board Walk, Rotolo’s Pizzeria Balcony, Town Homes by Rienzi Plantation, Thibodaux Pedestrian Bridge (which is behind the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce office), and the new Nicholls State University Bayou-Side Park.

Sponsorships are still available and packets can be downloaded here. Friends of Bayou Lafourche Inc. was formed by community members and the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District in 2016. Its mission is to raise awareness of the importance of Bayou Lafourche and its revitalization, through education and informational outreach, and by the creation of recreation and beautification opportunities along the bayou. For more information, contact ryan.perque@bayoulafourche.org, or visit https://bayoulafourche.org/.