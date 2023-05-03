Bayou Regional Arts Council acquires the old Park Theatre in Houma

The Bayou Regional Arts Council is excited to announce that they are officially in the process of obtaining and renovating the old Park Theater in Houma! As stated on the official Facebook, the organization will “renovate this historic venue and bring even more arts and culture to our community.”

“When I got into the position of Executive Director of the Bayou Regional Arts Council, I soon realized that we are in dire need of a community arts center,” said Director Genie Ardoin. “Since Ida, many of our local art organizations are struggling to find locations to have practices and performances. We are very excited and grateful for the generosity of Kenny and Sheri Smith to acquire Park Theater for the use of a Community Arts Center. Our goal is to be a hub for the arts community in our area– the building will provide space for us and others such as our youth theater group SoLa, our Community Orchestra, and many other organizations to hold practices, performances, workshops, galleries, and other art activities.”

The Bayou Regional Arts Council is a non-profit organization and relies on donations to attain their vision for the community. If you are interested in donating to the Bayou Regional Arts Council to help fund their Park Theater renovation, please click here, or reach out to Genie Ardoin at director@bayouarts.org or (985) 209-4404. More information can be found on the Bayou Regional Arts Council Facebook as well. If you believe in the power of the arts to transform communities, please considering donating today, and stay tuned for further updates on the exciting project!