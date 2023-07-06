Bayou Regional Arts Council Presents Annual Bayou Arts Fest Poster Contest

Theme – Arts & Music: Be creative, we would like to see an artist’s take on the festival. This year the festival is partnering with Explore Houma’s White Boot Stroll and Voice of the Wetlands.
Winner will receive: $300.00, VIP passes to the festival, T- shirt & poster, poster signing and artist booth.
Eligibility: Artists must reside in Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, or Terrebonne Parish and can be of any age. Amature and Professional artists may submit entries. Artists may submit multiple entries.
Entries: Only ORIGINAL artwork created specifically for the 2nd Annual Bayou Arts Fest poster contest will be considered.
Artwork must be in an 11 x 17 inch, vertical format, having a 1:1.5 ratio. Original artwork may be larger than 11×17, for example, 18 x 24 or 22 x 34 but must maintain a 1: 1.5 ratio for printing purposes. The printed poster size will be 11 x 17.
Original Artwork should not be smaller than 11 x 17
Artwork may be completed in any media, including digital and computer graphics.
The words “Bayou Arts Fest” should appear somewhere in the artwork, but do not have to be the focal point.
Use of 3-dimensional media such as collage or low-relief sculpture is acceptable, however, it should photograph well and enhance the overall quality of the poster.
Copyrighted, trademarked products, packaging, brand names and advertisements may not be used within the poster.
Note: The winning entry becomes property of the Bayou Regional Arts Council and the artist agrees to allow for the sale and reproduction of the original artwork.
*ENTRIES ARE DUE BY 10PM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
Submitting your entry: Artwork is to be submitted in digital format with a resolution of 300 dpi in jpg or PDF formats.
Send a quality jpg or PDF to BayouArtsFest@gmail.com
Name the file: YOUR NAME for ease of cataloging the entries. If there are more than one entry per artist add a number to each additional submission. Example; YOURNAME, YOURNAME2, YOURNAME3, etc.
Fill out this Google form to complete the entry process: https://forms.gle/TE3zRyfyrw471ckZ8
Judging and winner selection: The entries will be judged on the following criteria
■ Visual appeal – Overall Impact
■ Artistic Interpretation of the theme
■ Marketability
■ Features the words “Bayou Arts Fest”
The Bayou Regional Arts Council poster selection committee reserves the right to alter the final poster design (add sponsor logos, dates and other information that may be necessary for printing and sale of the winning design). The committee will strive to ensure that the overall artistic integrity of the winning piece is maintained.