Bayou STEM to host Louisiana Native Tree Sale

Bayou STEM invites nature enthusiasts to spruce up their backyards and support STEM activities with a native tree sale event at Fletcher Technical Community College.

Scheduled for March 27, the sale offers a variety of fruit and berry-producing trees as well as shade trees, perfect for enhancing outdoor spaces. Each tree comes in a trade gallon pot, with sizes varying by species, all priced at a reasonable $10 per trade gallon.

Available species include American Beautyberry, Buttonbush, Hackberry, Honey Locust, Live Oak, Persimmon, Red Mulberry, Wax Myrtle, and Yaupon Holly, providing ample options for landscape diversity.

Interested buyers can pre-order their trees now for pickup on March 27, or they can browse and purchase from the available inventory during the event from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. The sale will be held at the Fletcher Technical Community College Schriever location.

Notably, all proceeds from the sale contribute to supporting STEM activities in the Bayou Region, making it a win-win for both nature lovers and the community.

To place an order or learn more, visit the online order form at https://form.jotform.com/240675096888171. Don’t miss this opportunity to beautify your surroundings and contribute to a great cause!