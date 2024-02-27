Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie announces their 2024 Boucherie Queen!

The Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie has announced their inaugural festival Queen! All Hail the 2024 Boucherie Queen Gracie Breaux!

Hailing from Gray, LA, Gracie Breaux is not just a name; she is a true beacon of academic and athletic excellence. Her journey from Houma Christian School to becoming a freshman at Nicholls State University is marked by a series of remarkable achievements that set her apart.

In the academic arena, Gracie’s commitment to excellence was evident. Graduating with honors and straight A’s, she was a standout in her high school’s honors program. Her dedication to scholarly pursuits earned her a place in the National Honor Society, showcasing her academic prowess and commitment to community service. In her senior year, Gracie further challenged herself by enrolling in AP classes, demonstrating a thirst for knowledge and a willingness to embrace academic challenges. Gracie’s pursuit of knowledge as a first-generation college student at Nicholls State University is not just a personal milestone but a testament to her resilience and determination. Breaking barriers within her family, she embarks on a journey that extends beyond the confines of her hometown, paving the way for future generations.

On the athletic front, Gracie’s achievements shine just as brightly. A Tennis Regional Qualifier, she showcased her skills on the court and earned recognition as an Academic All-State athlete by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Gracie’s commitment to both her studies and her sport is evident in the Tennis MVP Award she received, a testament to her ability to balance excellence in the classroom and on the court. Beyond tennis, Gracie made her mark in track and cross country. Qualifying for regionals and states in track, she demonstrated her versatility as an athlete. In seventh grade, she contributed to her Cross Country team’s State Runner-Up finish, leaving an indelible mark on the school’s athletic history. Though the details of her cross country accomplishments may be fuzzy, the impact she had on her team’s success remains clear.

Gracie Breaux’s story is one of triumph over challenges, both academic and athletic. As she embarks on her college journey, she carries with her a legacy of excellence and determination. Gracie’s achievements serve as an inspiration to those who follow in her footsteps, proving that with hard work, dedication, and a passion for both academics and athletics, one can reach new heights. In the coming years, Gracie’s story is sure to continue unfolding, and her impact will undoubtedly extend far beyond the campus of Nicholls State University. As she blazes a trail for herself and those who come after her, Gracie Breaux stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through perseverance and a commitment to excellence.

The Boucherie Queen will lead the parade at the Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie festival grounds in downtown Houma on Saturday, March 2, 2024, starting at 1 p.m.