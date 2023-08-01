Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum announces new LouisianaLIT program celebrating local authors

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center along with the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum is proud to present their brand new program, “LouisianaLIT!” The new program will feature a book interview and signing with an author once a month, whose writings explore stories and themes that celebrate southern Louisiana Culture.

“We are so excited about this new program, because it really is focused on celebrating local authors and shining a light on works that showcase our unique heritage,” explained Wetlands Discovery Center Director Jonathan Foret. “This event is produced BY the Wetlands Discovery Center FOR the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, and we can’t wait to share this program with the community.”

The first author who will be featured is Melissa Martin, author of the cookbook “Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes From a Disappearing Bayou.” Martin will be at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum for the first LouisianaLIT event on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for an interview and book signing. Admission is $3 per attendee.

“We are hoping to have a special twist on each event based on what the featured book is about that month,” explained Foret. “For example, our first featured book is a cook book, so we will have light refreshments available for attendees.” The September featured work will be a children’s book, so the September’s LouisianaLIT will have children’s activities included.

Stay tuned for each LouisianaLIT author and work feature as they are announced each month. LouisianaLIT will take place once a month with the exception of October due to the famous Rougarou Fest, whose proceeds help to make programs like LouisianaLIT possible.

For more information, please call (985) 580-7200 or visit the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum’s website.