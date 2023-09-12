BayouBetics: Four local teens are working to raise money to end type 1 diabetes

Four local teenagers are working to help rally the community and find cures for type 1 diabetes.

Chase Mazur, Evan Olivier, Anna Olivier, and Kaylen Roussel have come together to create the new Houma-based BayouBetics Team, and will be participating in the JDRF One Walk in New Orleans on November 11, 2023 at 10:00AM at LaFreniere Park, in front of the Al Copeland Music Center. The team, led by the four Houma teens, is seeking donations to support their cause from the community– and also invites any and all that are available to join us in the Walk to find a CURE!

“With T1D there are no days off,” reads the BayouBetics fundraising website. “And right now, there is no cure. But there is hope—and that’s why our team is supporting the JDRF One Walk this year. Now more than ever, we need you to join us in making a difference in the lives of everyone impacted by T1D. By joining our team and donating to our fundraising goal, you’ll support life-changing research that helps people with T1D live healthier and longer, until a cure is found.”

“I’m very vocal and transparent about living with type 1 diabetes and will have had it for 4 years in October. Yes, it’s a disease that is ‘manageable,’ but people don’t talk about the countless days of high and lows, literally, the battles, and side effects of living with the disease,” said BayouBetics Team Captain Chase Mazur via Facebook. “When I first got diagnosed, I remember the loneliness and foreignness of the disease for not only me, but my family and friends. I thought absolutely no one even close to my age that shared the same non-curable, 24/7, never-ending disease. Well, that was until God placed these 3 (Kaylen, Evan, and Anna) in my life. The thought of having not only one, but three people who I can go to at any point of the day if I have a question, want an honest opinion, or to just vent to, is something I’m extremely grateful for.”

Evan Olivier, the oldest founding member of the team, expressed his commitment to the team and the cause. “I met Chase about a year ago, and he introduced me to these JDRF walks,” explained Olivier. “He wanted to create a local team and we were so excited to get involved. My sister Anna was diagnosed in March of this year, and I have been diagnosed for 8 years. We want to raise awareness, and help people with type 1 diabetes who are in need.”

If you are interested in donating to BayouBetics to help them raise money for JDRF, or registering to join their team for the November walk in New Orleans, please click here!