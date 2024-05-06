Bayouside Bliss – Chateau Chic

Nestled along the serene banks of Bayou Lafourche lies a hidden gem that has undergone a remarkable transformation, courtesy of Lauren Sonier of LS Interiors. The homeowners purchased the property in October 2022, and completed the renovation in October 2023 which seamlessly blends Spanish charm with modern elegance.

The journey began with a vision to breathe new life into a Spanish-style home with a unique split-level floor plan. The overhaul was extensive, with the house stripped down to its bare bones and included new electrical wiring, and plumbing.

One of the most captivating features” “of this home is its stunning view of the bayou, which remains a focal point throughout the home. From the modern- professional kitchen to the cozy family room downstairs, and the master bedroom, the bayou serves as a constant reminder of the home’s idyllic setting.

“We love our unique split-level home that you don’t normally see, especially for Thibodaux,” shares the homeowners. “We were drawn to the Spanish design and wanted to breathe new life into it, bringing modern elements. We love the bayou view throughout the multi-level floor plan.”

With three bedrooms, three baths, and a total square footage of 2,719, this home offers a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. Exuding a sense of clean, natural, and organic charm, quartz countertops glisten under the soft glow of natural light, while two refaced fireplaces add warmth and character. From the sprawling master bathroom with its walk-in shower to the ambiance of the living spaces, every corner is inviting.

“None of this would have been possible without Lauren’s guidance, support, patience, and friendship,” shared the homeowners. Plans for the finishing touches are in progress, which include adding bayou decks and an outdoor kitchen.