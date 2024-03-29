BCSP Splash Pad to open select dates beginning this week

The Bayou Country Sports Park Splash Pad will be open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM as follows:

‣ OPEN DAILY FOR EASTER BREAK: March 29 (Good Friday) through April 8, 2024;

‣ OPEN FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY: April 12 through May 12, 2024;

‣ OPEN DAILY FOR SUMMER SEASON: Beginning May 17, 2024.

The BCSP Splash Pad will be CLOSED every Thursday during the summer season for cleaning and maintenance.

Rules are posted to ensure safe and hygienic play for all and should be followed. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department can be reached at (985) 876-2500 for police complaints. Emergencies Dial 911. Comments or concerns can be directed to the Venues and Destinations Administrator at (985) 850-4657.

More information can be found here: http://bayousportspark.com/bcsp/splashpad/