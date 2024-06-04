Beat the heat with tips from the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Research and Education Center

Shelly Kleinpeter

With the first heat advisory of 2024 being announced, the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Research and Education Center is offering advice to homeowners to keep their homes comfortable more efficiently this summer.

“Higher temperatures don’t necessarily mean higher energy bills,” said LaHouse director Carol Friedland. “There are many different projects for homeowners to improve their home’s energy efficiency to lower their spending this summer.”

One of the easiest strategies is blocking the sun from entering your home, especially if your windows receive direct sunlight during the day. Window coverings like curtains can reduce the thermal gain that occurs near windows from the sun. For a slightly larger project, solar films and screens can be installed over existing windows to reduce the load on your home’s HVAC system.

Another simple change is switching off smaller devices like televisions, lights and computers when not in use, which can reduce your energy usage. Countertop appliances in your kitchen like the toaster or coffee maker use energy even when not in use, so unplugging them can reduce your home’s overall energy usage as well.

Additionally, now is a great time to make sure your air conditioning unit is running as efficiently as possible. Make sure that you are changing your air filters as often as recommended for your model. If your system is slightly older, you can have it tested for leaks to make sure it is efficiently cooling your home and seal any of these leaks.

Larger swaps like a more efficient HVAC unit or new windows are expensive projects, but there are also many small ways to improve your home’s efficiency. It’s smart to follow heat advisories carefully and make sure everyone in your family, especially young children and the elderly, are staying safe during high temperatures.