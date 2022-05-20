Becksfest 2022 Offers a Fais-do-do This Weekend

Becksfest is back after two years! The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, May 21, at Beck’s Bar in Raceland, 4293 La. 1.

Becksfest is an annual customer appreciation day that never disappoints. Becksfest offers free food, live bands ALL day, and beverages (including non-alcoholic ones). Lying alongside Bayou Lafourche, the two-story bar is a perfect place to have a great time. Like any Louisiana party, food will be provided and will include a Boucherie, white beans, and jambalaya, all for free! Live entertainment begins at noon: