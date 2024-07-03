Beloved South Lafourche Resident Norma Pitre Lafont Celebrates 100th Birthday

Lifelong South Lafourche resident Norma Pitre Lafont recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Norma Lafont was born on July 1, 1924, to Thomas and Marcess Pitre, and she had five siblings. Born during the depression era, she learned to waste nothing and to stretch everything. She attended Golden Meadow High School and married the love of her life, Henry Lafont Sr., when they were teenagers. The couple had two children, Henry Lafont Jr. and Deanna Lafont. The family has grown, and Norma now has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Norma and Henry Sr. were married for 72 years until his passing in 2012.

Throughout her life, she has been a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. According to her granddaughter, “MoMo” makes the best fudge. She loves Mardi Gras and rode in the Golden Meadow Women’s Night Parades. Her hobbies include sewing, and she is actively involved in her local Catholic Church, Our Lady of Prompt Succor. She is faithful, and one of her favorite memories is visiting Rome and the Vatican with her family, where she was merely three feet from the Pope as he passed by.

The community gathered at the Larose Civic Center on Monday, July 1, to celebrate Mrs. Norma’s birthday. Although she usually doesn’t enjoy the spotlight, she was steadfast in meeting every person in line to greet her and share happy stories. Father Tommy Bouterie was also present and led a prayer. “It was overwhelming,” Henry Lafont Jr. said, “The love that they showed my mother that night!”

The celebration also included various proclamations, including those from Doug Landry, Sheriff Weber, and Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III. “I always wondered what this key would open,” Chaisson said at the presentation, “and I finally figured it out tonight… It opens the heart of this community. To see all the wonderful people here tonight celebrating you is awesome. Happy Birthday, Mrs. Norma!”