Best ways to prevent Accidental Poisonings in your home

Thibodaux Regional Health System is raising awareness and preventing accidental poisonings. Here are some tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:



Keep Medications Out of Reach – Store all medications up high away from children and pets.

Read Labels Carefully – Always check the labels and follow instructions when using household chemicals or medications.

Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors – Protect your family from the “invisible killer” by installing detectors in your home.

Emergency Contacts – Keep the number for the Poison Control Center (1.800.222.1222) visible and accessible in case of an emergency – including in your cell phone.





Prevention is the best cure! Let’s spread the word about poison safety and protect our community.