Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse Hosts Try Ten Event April 30

Do you enjoy craft beer? Do you enjoy local restaurant Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse? The April 30 Try Ten Event is your place to be!

The all-day event will take place at the Thibodaux location, 120 Laura Drive, starting at 11:00 a.m. and allows craft beer enthusiasts t try ten beers for only $20! It’s going to be hard to choose which ones to try because they will have 40+ craft beers to choose from!

The event features three levels of bracelets: Social Drinker, Beer Enthusiast, and Legendary Cicerone. Social Drinker ($20) gets 10 draft, can, or bottled craft beers, Beer Enthusiast ($30) gets 10 draft, can, or bottled craft beers plus a branded pint glass and a branded beer koozie, and the Cicerone ($55) gets 10 draft, can, or bottled craft beers, branded pint glass, branded beer koozie, and a branded (filled) 64 oz. growler. There are limited supplies, so get your bracelets at Big Mike’s in Thibodaux’s bar by April 19.

To make the night better, live entertainment will be provided by Zac Cheramie which begins at 4:00 p.m.!

Beers are to be consumed on location and the wristbands have no cash value. Remember, have fun, but drink responsibly!