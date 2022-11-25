Following their wildly successful apple Hubig’s Pie auction, Bless Your Heart Nonprofit announced a lemon pie auction. “We decided to double down, and offer two lemon pies,” said Ross Jambon, Bless Your Heart board member.

“Hubig’s Pies are so nostalgic. With their return, we joked about getting our hands on one, and auctioning it to raise money for Bless Your Heart,” explained Jambon. After several generous donors pledged to match the winning eBay bid, the total profit from the apple pie auction was over $3,000! “We had no idea that it would sell for as much as it did, but we are so grateful. The money raised from the auction will help us to make a positive impact this holiday season,” Jambon added.

To help support the mission of BYH to improve the bayou region by addressing the needs of the people in our community, place your bid for the lemon pies on eBay by Tuesday night at 6 p.m. For opportunities to help Bless Your Heart or to make a charitable donation, visit the organization online.