Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Inspires Hope in the Community

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is hosting the Third Annual Community Partnership Gala on August 3. The community event is a testament to the organization’s impact on the area.

began in 2020 when Director Jeray Jarreau and Co-Director Hillary Danos started assembling snack bags in a law office. What began as a simple gesture to help those in need quickly grew when they realized the scale of the need.

Over the past four years, Bless Your Heart Nonprofit has experienced significant growth. The organization has expanded its team to include a board of directors and has received substantial support from the community and donors. Guided by its mission to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing financial, educational, and social needs, the organization’s work in the community is a testament to this growth. The group’s focus on identifying and addressing community needs has led to impactful initiatives such as food pantries, supply drives, and assistance with the housing crisis.

Although the organization started with snack bags, it has grown to help thousands, raising over a million dollars in funding and providing approximately 100,000 pounds of supplies. Bless Your Heart Nonprofit recently received a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation to further its mission, specifically assisting people still displaced from Hurricane Ida. Danos said they receive calls daily from those needing help finding housing, and the grant will go towards filling those needs.

The organization is hosting its Third Annual Community Partnership Gala on August 3, its largest fundraising event. The Gala helps fund the aid it provides for the community. On August 3, the community will unite to support a cause that has impacted many lives.

Danos expressed the importance of the community donors: “All of our donors make this possible…without them, this would not be possible. They have no idea how much they help us out. So, thank you!”