Blessing offered at Cannata’s St. Joseph Altar

The Cannata’s family was honored Friday by the presence of Father Andre Melancon, of St. Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church in Houma, who blessed our St. Joseph’s altar on West Park Avenue.

Cannata’s partnership with the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank continues in honor of St. Joseph, who is credited with interceding on behalf of a town where hunger prevailed due to drought. Cannata’s customers have been donating special bags of non-perishables for the TCU Food Bank all week.

“We are honored to assist the Food Bank, whose services are needed more than ever during this difficult time,” said Vince Cannata, President of Cannata’s Family Markets. “It’s our hope that this special blessing from Father Andre will extend to all the people in our community, as they seek to overcome the challenges of the past year.”

Cannata’s invites all members of the community to come visit the altar at both the Prospect Street and West Main store locations, to help support the TCU Food Bank’s crucial mission.

Cannata’s Family Markets are located in Houma and Morgan City.