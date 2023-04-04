Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 22

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be hosting the 12th annual “Boating Education Lagniappe Day” on April 22 at eight different locations across the state.
During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course and NASBLA boating education certification and lunch with some locations also providing door prizes all free of charge.
LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come first serve basis. To register for one of the eight classes, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You”.
Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.
The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association along with other business partners help make annual Lagniappe Day possible across the state.
Below is the list of lagniappe class locations:
Webster Parish
LDWF Region 1 Office
9961 Highway 80
Minden, LA 71055
Sponsors: Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association (LWAA), River City Machines, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Coca-Cola
Ouachita Parish
Ludwig Marine
7423 Hwy. 165
North Monroe, LA 71203
Sponsors: TP Outdoors of Monroe
Avoyelles Parish
Moreauville Fire Department
897 Bayou Des Glaises St.
Moreauville, LA 71355
Sponsors: Avoyelles Parish Delta Waterfowl and Y-Not-Stop
Lafayette Parish
LDWF Lafayette Office
200 Dulles Rd.
Lafayette, LA 70506
Sponsors: Deano’s Pizza of Lafayette
Calcasieu Parish
LDWF Lake Charles Office
1025 Tom Watson Road
Lake Charles, LA 70615
Sponsors: Whitetails Unlimited Beauregard Chapter
Terrebonne Parish
Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range
2100 Savanne Rd.
Houma, LA 70361
Sponsors: LWAA and Walmart of Houma
Tangipahoa Parish
Ponchatoula Fire Department
610 E. Pine St.
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Sponsors: Manchac Boat Club
Jefferson Parish
Old Metairie Libray
2350 Metairie Rd.
Metairie, LA 70001
Sponsors: LWAA