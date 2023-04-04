Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 22

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be hosting the 12th annual “Boating Education Lagniappe Day” on April 22 at eight different locations across the state.

During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course and NASBLA boating education certification and lunch with some locations also providing door prizes all free of charge.

LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come first serve basis. To register for one of the eight classes, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You”.

Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association along with other business partners help make annual Lagniappe Day possible across the state.

Below is the list of lagniappe class locations:

Webster Parish

LDWF Region 1 Office

9961 Highway 80

Minden, LA 71055

Sponsors: Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association (LWAA), River City Machines, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Coca-Cola

Ouachita Parish

Ludwig Marine

7423 Hwy. 165

North Monroe, LA 71203

Sponsors: TP Outdoors of Monroe

Avoyelles Parish

Moreauville Fire Department

897 Bayou Des Glaises St.

Moreauville, LA 71355

Sponsors: Avoyelles Parish Delta Waterfowl and Y-Not-Stop

Lafayette Parish

LDWF Lafayette Office

200 Dulles Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Sponsors: Deano’s Pizza of Lafayette

Calcasieu Parish

LDWF Lake Charles Office

1025 Tom Watson Road

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Sponsors: Whitetails Unlimited Beauregard Chapter

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range

2100 Savanne Rd.

Houma, LA 70361

Sponsors: LWAA and Walmart of Houma

Tangipahoa Parish

Ponchatoula Fire Department

610 E. Pine St.

Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Sponsors: Manchac Boat Club

Jefferson Parish

Old Metairie Libray

2350 Metairie Rd.

Metairie, LA 70001

Sponsors: LWAA