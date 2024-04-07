Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 27

Potential property tax freeze for seniors in LafourcheApril 7, 2024
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be hosting the 13th annual “Boating Education Lagniappe Day” on April 27 at 11 different locations across the state.
During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course and NASBLA boating education certification and lunch, with some locations also providing door prizes: all free of charge.
LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come, first serve basis. To register for one of the eight classes, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find a Course Near You”.
Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.
The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements, and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association (LWAA) along with other business partners help make the annual Lagniappe Day possible across the state.
Below is the list of lagniappe class locations and sponsors:
Caddo Parish
The Boat Shop
2410 Samford Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71103
Sponsors: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Coca-Cola, River Cities Machine, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Walmart of Shreveport, Bacon’s Bait and Tackle
Ouachita Parish
Ludwig Marine
7423 Hwy. 165
North Monroe, LA 71203
Sponsor: T.P. Outdoors of Monroe
Grant Parish
Grant High School
17779 U.S. 167
Dry Prong, LA, 71423
Sponsor: LWAA
Lafayette Parish
LDWF Lafayette Office
200 Dulles Rd.
Lafayette, LA 70506
Sponsors: Deano’s Pizza of Lafayette, Spillway Sportsman, Cajun Outboards, Redmond Marine, Gator Tail Outboards, Walmart of Eunice and Action Specialties
Iberville Parish
Iberville Parish Library
24605 J Gerald Berret Blvd.
Plaquemine, LA, 70764
Sponsors: Fat Daddy’s Poboy and Bar-B-Q Shack, Spillway Sportsman, Cajun Outboards, Redmond Marine, Gator Tail Outboards, Walmart of Eunice and Action Specialties
Calcasieu Parish
LDWF Lake Charles Office
1025 Tom Watson Road
Lake Charles, LA 70615
Sponsor: Whitetails Unlimited Beauregard Chapter
Terrebonne Parish
Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range
Dy Milton Theriot Ct.
Houma, LA 70361
Sponsor: Walmart of Houma
Livingston Parish
Old Zion Hill Church
25844 La 442
Independence, LA 70443
Sponsor: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Tangipahoa Parish
Ponchatoula Fire Department
610 E. Pine St.
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Sponsor: Manchac Boat Club
St. Tammany Parish
Castine Center
63350 Pelican Dr.
Mandeville, LA 70448
Sponsor: Raising Cane’s
Jefferson Parish
Bayou Segnette State Park
7777 Westbank Expressway
Westwego, LA 70094
Sponsor: LWAA