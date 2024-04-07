Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 27

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be hosting the 13th annual “Boating Education Lagniappe Day” on April 27 at 11 different locations across the state.

During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course and NASBLA boating education certification and lunch, with some locations also providing door prizes: all free of charge.

LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come, first serve basis. To register for one of the eight classes, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find a Course Near You”.

Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements, and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association (LWAA) along with other business partners help make the annual Lagniappe Day possible across the state.

Below is the list of lagniappe class locations and sponsors:

Caddo Parish

The Boat Shop

2410 Samford Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71103

Sponsors: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Coca-Cola, River Cities Machine, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Walmart of Shreveport, Bacon’s Bait and Tackle

Ouachita Parish

Ludwig Marine

7423 Hwy. 165

North Monroe, LA 71203

Sponsor: T.P. Outdoors of Monroe

Grant Parish

Grant High School

17779 U.S. 167

Dry Prong, LA, 71423

Sponsor: LWAA

Lafayette Parish

LDWF Lafayette Office

200 Dulles Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Sponsors: Deano’s Pizza of Lafayette, Spillway Sportsman, Cajun Outboards, Redmond Marine, Gator Tail Outboards, Walmart of Eunice and Action Specialties

Iberville Parish

Iberville Parish Library

24605 J Gerald Berret Blvd.

Plaquemine, LA, 70764

Sponsors: Fat Daddy’s Poboy and Bar-B-Q Shack, Spillway Sportsman, Cajun Outboards, Redmond Marine, Gator Tail Outboards, Walmart of Eunice and Action Specialties

Calcasieu Parish

LDWF Lake Charles Office

1025 Tom Watson Road

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Sponsor: Whitetails Unlimited Beauregard Chapter

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range

Dy Milton Theriot Ct.

Houma, LA 70361

Sponsor: Walmart of Houma

Livingston Parish

Old Zion Hill Church

25844 La 442

Independence, LA 70443

Sponsor: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tangipahoa Parish

Ponchatoula Fire Department

610 E. Pine St.

Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Sponsor: Manchac Boat Club

St. Tammany Parish

Castine Center

63350 Pelican Dr.

Mandeville, LA 70448

Sponsor: Raising Cane’s

Jefferson Parish

Bayou Segnette State Park

7777 Westbank Expressway

Westwego, LA 70094

Sponsor: LWAA