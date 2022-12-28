Bookmobile hours extended, Larose library hours to change

The Lafourche Parish Public Library will extend hours for its new bookmobile service to welcome more visitors beginning in January.

The bookmobile service, Library-2-Geaux, began in November as a temporary measure to deliver library service to residents in southern Lafourche while storm-damaged library branches there are in the rebuilding stages.

Extended Library-2-Geaux hours will begin on January 3 and will be 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Cut Off Youth Center on Tuesdays and at the Town of Golden Meadow’s Multi-Purpose Building and Town Hall on Thursdays.

The bookmobile is stocked with books and DVDs for children, teens, and adults. Bookmobile staff also take patron requests for specific library items and alert patrons when those items are available for pickup at the bookmobile site. Overdue fines are not charged to those using the bookmobile. Other available Library-2-Geaux services include wireless Internet and printing. Bookmobile users can print up to 10 pages per day free of charge.

Library staff also conduct weekly storytimes at each bookmobile site: at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Cut Off Youth Center and at 11 a.m. on Thursdays at the Golden Meadow Town Hall.

Larose Branch Library hours to change January 3

Hours at the Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will also change soon.

The library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays beginning January 3. Friday and Saturday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Library-2-Geaux bookmobile staff also work at the Larose Branch. The change in hours at the Larose Branch allows the library to extend bookmobile hours in the afternoon so that more families with children in southern Lafourche can visit the bookmobile after school.