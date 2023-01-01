Books to read for a new you in the new year

January 1, 2023
January 1, 2023

It’s 2023! Now that the new year is here, what kind of year will it be? If you’re determined to start fresh, build new habits, and create a life that you love, Lafourche Parish Public Library has you covered! From financial success to love, leadership, finding joy and peace, self acceptance and more, LPPL has some great recommendations for books that will send you in the right direction.

Check out this list of books to help find a new you in the new year, all available at LPPL.

  • The Love Prescription: Seven Days to More Intimacy, Connection and Joy by Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman- The Gottman couple offers a simple, powerful plan to transform your relationship in seven days, bringing more intimacy, connection and joy.
  • The Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias: How To Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams by Pamela Fuller, Mark Murphy, and Anne Chow- From the experts at FranklinCovey, this guide helps the reader to understand and overcome bias in the workplace. 
  • The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How to Fix It by W. Chris Winter M.D.- Based on sleep science, and tested techniques, these solutions will help anyone understand and fix sleep problems, and achieve a healthy sleep pattern.
  • Organizing for the Rest of Us: 100 Realistic Solutions To Keep Any House Under Control by Dana K. White- As a recovering self proclaimed slob, White offers real, affordable solutions to help you simplify, declutter, and manage your home that are sustainable.
  • Homecoming: Overcome Fear and Trauma to Reclaim Your Whole, Authentic Self by Thema Bryant Ph.D.- As a trauma survivor and clinical psychologist, the author provides therapeutic solutions and spiritual practices for healing and reconnecting to others.
  • Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most by Cassie Holmes- Helping you to fill your time with joy, and to design your schedule with purpose, this guide will help you to live a more fulfilling life.
  • Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb- This witty personal account tells the story of a psychotherapist who needed a therapist herself.
  • The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner’s Guide to Getting Good with Money by Chelsea Fagan- This beginners guide to money provides the tools to create a budget and be smart with your money regardless of your salary.
  • Authentically, Uniquely You: Living Free from Comparison and the Need to Please by Joyce Meyer- Written by a renowned Bible teacher, this book helps you to discover your God given gifts and talents, and how to fulfill His purpose for your life.
  • The Emotionally Exhausted Woman: Why You’re Feeling Depleted and How to Get What You Need by Nancy Colier- This unique self care guide will teach you to nurture and care for yourself in a society that expects you to be everything to everyone all the time.
  • Why We Meditate: The Science and Practice of Clarity and Compassion by Daniel Goleman and Tsoknyi Rinpoche – Combining modern research and traditional meditation practices, this book will help you to cope with negative emotions, and stress in today’s world.
  • Body Talk: How to Embrace Your Body and Start Living Your Best Life by Katie Sturino- Written by a body acceptance advocate, this interactive, funny self guide teaches you how to embrace the body you have, and enjoy your life.

Bonnie Rushing
