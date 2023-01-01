Books to read for a new you in the new year

Tips for How to Get in Shape in 2023January 1, 2023
It’s 2023! Now that the new year is here, what kind of year will it be? If you’re determined to start fresh, build new habits, and create a life that you love, Lafourche Parish Public Library has you covered! From financial success to love, leadership, finding joy and peace, self acceptance and more, LPPL has some great recommendations for books that will send you in the right direction.
Check out this list of books to help find a new you in the new year, all available at LPPL.
- The Love Prescription: Seven Days to More Intimacy, Connection and Joy by Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman- The Gottman couple offers a simple, powerful plan to transform your relationship in seven days, bringing more intimacy, connection and joy.
- The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How to Fix It by W. Chris Winter M.D.- Based on sleep science, and tested techniques, these solutions will help anyone understand and fix sleep problems, and achieve a healthy sleep pattern.
- Organizing for the Rest of Us: 100 Realistic Solutions To Keep Any House Under Control by Dana K. White- As a recovering self proclaimed slob, White offers real, affordable solutions to help you simplify, declutter, and manage your home that are sustainable.
- Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most by Cassie Holmes- Helping you to fill your time with joy, and to design your schedule with purpose, this guide will help you to live a more fulfilling life.
- Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb- This witty personal account tells the story of a psychotherapist who needed a therapist herself.
- Authentically, Uniquely You: Living Free from Comparison and the Need to Please by Joyce Meyer- Written by a renowned Bible teacher, this book helps you to discover your God given gifts and talents, and how to fulfill His purpose for your life.
