Books to read for a new you in the new year

It’s 2023! Now that the new year is here, what kind of year will it be? If you’re determined to start fresh, build new habits, and create a life that you love, Lafourche Parish Public Library has you covered! From financial success to love, leadership, finding joy and peace, self acceptance and more, LPPL has some great recommendations for books that will send you in the right direction.

Check out this list of books to help find a new you in the new year, all available at LPPL.