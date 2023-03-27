Bourgeois Meat Market opens new location

After almost a decade of planning, Bourgeois Meat Market has officially opened their doors of a second location at 3700 W. Park Avenue in Gray! Bourgeois Meat Market has been a staple of the community for 132 years, first opening their doors in 1891.

“We’ve been steadily outgrowing that old meat market since my grandpa built it in the late 40’s,” said Bourgeois Meat Market owner Beau Bourgeois. “We have been planning this new location for a long time and are now feeling excited. Nervous. Relief. And a whole lot more. We finished the plans for a second location in late 2019 but then February 2020, a car drove through the meat market,” explained Bourgeois. “A few months later COVID began. Then in 2021 when we tried to build yet again we got hit by Hurricane Ida. So it’s been a hectic couple of years and we’re all excited to finally be operating in our new building.”

Bourgeois Meat Market’s new location in Gray will also offer several of exciting new products in addition to their original offerings. “We have been experimenting with new products for years, but until now we didn’t have the space to do them,” said Bourgeois. “We now have Boudin Blocks, Piggen Nuggets, Boudin Burritos, and stuffed and seasoned roasts, steaks, and pork, with more new items planned to come.” Bourgeois explained that the main difference between the new location and the location in Thibodaux is the addition of a small retail grocery store that includes rice, onions, beans, seasoning, and more, as well as a kitchen staff that will be making daily lunch plates for customers to purchase.

“It felt important to add a second location to solidify the longevity of our business,” said Bourgeois. “None of this would have been possible without my awesome wife Chelsi, who is due in May with our fourth child. It is so important to me to ensure the meat market will make it into the next generation for our children and the community.”

The new Bourgeois Meat Market will be open from 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays. The original location in Thibodaux will continue to operate as normal in addition to the new location in Gray. For more information, please visit Bourgeois Meat Market’s Facebook or call (985) 447-7128.