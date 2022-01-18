‘Break up with Salt’ Series to Help Adults at Risk with Hypertension

Toussant-Foret Bridge to Close Feb. 7-10
January 18, 2022

Sometimes, breakups can be tough, but LSU AgCenter and the Terrebonne Parish Library are partnering to teach the community how to break up with salt.

 

The program is a four-part series aimed to help adults better manage blood pressure levels through goal setting, diet, nutrition label reading, portion control, & cooking. The series will be held on Wednesdays in February at 1:00 P.M. at the North Branch Library, located at 4130 W Park Ave. in Gray.



The series will be led by Beck Gautreaux, RDN, LDN, & Nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter.  The itinerary can be found below:

  • 2/2 Detect, Correct, & Protect
  • 2/9 DASH Diet & Label Reading
  • 2/16 Virtual Grocery Store Tour
  • 2/23 Mastering Meals with Flavor

 

 

Registration is encouraged and can be done here.

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

Ⓒ Rotary of Houma

January 17, 2022

Rotary of Houma Cast Iron Cook Off is Set for Feb. 12

Read more