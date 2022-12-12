Brighten the Bayou event kicks off along Bayou Lafourche

The Brighten the Bayou event, hosted by Bless Your Heart Nonprofit, is live! The community is invited to ride up and down Bayou Lafourche, from Thibodaux to Galliano, to view the homes on the decorations trail. In addition, children can participate in an interactive scavenger hunt by finding certain items in the displays, and submitting their entries for the opportunity to win a prize. “This event will provide everyone an opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit while enjoying this family friendly event,” reads a statement from BYH.

“We are hoping to restore the family tradition of riding around to look at lights! My sister and I remember doing that as children, and we’d like to bring that back, while raising money for a good cause,” said Ross Jambon, Bless Your Heart board member.

Head over to Bless Your Heart Nonprofit on Facebook to view and download the decorations trail map, and the scavenger hunt. After enjoying a ride along Bayou Lafourche, vote for your favorite display by December 23, at 5 p.m., on the Brighten the Bayou Event Page.

The mission of BYH is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational, and financial needs, in the Bayou Region.For opportunities to help Bless Your Heart or to make a charitable donation, visit the organization online.