Bring your Peeps for the April 3 Bourbon with the Bunny!

Congressman Graves to HUD Secretary: “Funds Need to Go Directly to Impacted Areas/Families”
March 23, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Recreation announces Spring Adult Flag Football League for 2022
March 23, 2022

Easter is only three weeks away! Go out to Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, 8043 West Main St. in Houma, on Sunday, April 3 for Bourbon with the Bunny!

Bring your little ones and peeps to take pictures with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a Sunday cocktail at our local distillery. Bijoux Photography will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will provide photos with the Easter Bunny for $30 (cash only). Images will be edited and available for download or printing through a mobile link before Easter. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the distillery’s tasting room and merchandise. Tours can also be scheduled.

Heidi Guidry
March 23, 2022

