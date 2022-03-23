Bring your Peeps for the April 3 Bourbon with the Bunny!

Easter is only three weeks away! Go out to Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, 8043 West Main St. in Houma, on Sunday, April 3 for Bourbon with the Bunny!

Bring your little ones and peeps to take pictures with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a Sunday cocktail at our local distillery. Bijoux Photography will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will provide photos with the Easter Bunny for $30 (cash only). Images will be edited and available for download or printing through a mobile link before Easter. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the distillery’s tasting room and merchandise. Tours can also be scheduled.