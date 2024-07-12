Broadway on the Bayou Brings Magic to Young Performers

Margot Dupuis, the owner and director of Broadway on the Bayou Performing Arts, has brought the magic of musical theater to kids at Nicholls State University this week with her exciting Magical Musicals Mini Camp. The camp, designed for children ages 4 through 8, provides them with an immersive experience in acting, singing, and dancing.

The week-long camp is structured to teach fundamental skills through popular Disney movies. Each day, the camp focused on a different Disney production, such as Moana, Aladdin, Frozen, and Princess and the Frog. Dupuis said she and her team made it easy for the young participants to apply the skills they were learning by using material that the children were already familiar with.

The camp’s schedule ran from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM each day, allowing for a full day of learning and fun activities. Dupuis said the kids have been doing beautifully! The session concluded with a showcase today, Friday, July 12, where the young performers demonstrated what they had learned throughout the week.

Margot is no stranger to teaching young talent. She also teaches talented and gifted students in St. James Parish, catering to a wide range of ages, from kindergarten to 12th grade. She also holds productions throughout the year. With her successful background in performing arts and education, Dupuis is bringing the joy of theater to the next generation of performers.

