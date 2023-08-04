Brooke’s Sno-World “Snow Cone on the Go” now in stores!

Brooke’s Sno-World, the popular local stuffed snowball destination, now has portable Snow Cones on the Go in more than 60 locations across Louisiana!

“This is an idea that we have been working on for a while,” said Brooke’s Sno-World founder and owner Brooke Carrere. “We started looking into it about 3-5 years ago, and just in the past year found the right manufacturer to make our product. We decided on our top flavors and were so excited to see this idea finally come alive.”

Brooke’s Snow Cones on the Go are available in 40 grocery stores regionally, including Rouses, Cannatas, and Marcels, and more. The packaged snow cones come in their four most popular flavors: Blue Bubblegum, Cotton Candy, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Wedding Cake. In the upcoming weeks, Brooke’s Snow Cones on the Go will be available in 26 stores in the Lafayette area. Carrere is also currently planning to expand outside of Louisiana soon.

“Seeing this happen has been so exciting for me as a business owner,” continued Carrere. “Seeing my product on shelves was a personal goal of mine for my business and it is so wonderful to see. I am Houma born and raised, and I love doing anything I can to put our great town on the map.”

For more information about Brooke’s Sno-World and their new Snow Cones on the Go, please visit their Facebook or website.