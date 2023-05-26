Brothers in Blue donates toys to assist in victim interviews to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SVU

Brothers in Blue MC Louisiana ”Dirty South” Chapter recently donated a wide variety of fidget toys, stuffed animals, stress balls, and more to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim Units in an effort to help child and adolescent victims feel more comfortable and focused during important interviews.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SVU consists of a team of detectives who specialize in the investigation of incidents involving domestic violence, juveniles, and any sex crimes. These detectives work hand in hand with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services to aid in the long term protection of these victims. ”Because of the nature of our work, we often have to speak with victims who are young adolescents or even children,” said Lieutenant Jason Pellegrin with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SVU. ”We find that these young victims have trouble focusing and feeling comfortable during interviews, so having toys like fidget spinners, stress balls, teddy bears, and more is absolutely essential to helping them feel calm and building a rapport. It will help make our work easier for everyone involved.”

Brothers in Blue member and Investigative Liaison for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Derrick Collins explained that when he realized the SVU’s need for these materials, Brothers in Blue decided to step in and help. ”We didn’t want the Sheriff’s Office to have to spend their funds on these necessities,” said Captain Collins. ”Our organization wanted to do what we could to assist in the important work they are doing to help protect our community.” The implementation of these toys in the interview process will help countless victims in the Terrebonne Parish community feel more comfortable as the SVU works to solve these crimes.

For more information about the Brothers in Blue MC Louisiana ”Dirty South” Chapter and the ways they are helping local law enforcement and the community at large, please visit their Facebook page. For further questions about the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and their work, please visit their official website.