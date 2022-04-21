Buckle Up Louisiana! Free Child Safety Seat Installation April 23 in Houma

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is hosting a free child safety seat installation station this Saturday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at West Park Climate Control Storage, 6767 West Park Avenue in Houma.

The team at Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will be available to teach how to select proper child restraint, ensure that your child is placed into the restraint properly, and will ensure that the restraint is correctly installed in your vehicle.

It is estimated that 96 percent of all child restraints are installed incorrectly and motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of children. It’s statistics like these that create the passion behind the initiative. The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Forcepromotes seat belt usage and correct installation of child car seats in Louisiana and services are always free!