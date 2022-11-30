Bless Your Heart Nonprofit will host the inaugural Brighten the Bayou yard decorating contest this holiday season. Residents of Lafourche and surrounding parishes are invited to take a ride, and enjoy the beautiful displays! “This event will provide everyone an opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit while enjoying this family friendly event,” reads a statement from BYH. In addition to viewing beautiful yard displays, an interactive scavenger hunt will provide additional fun for children.

“We are hoping to restore the family tradition of riding around to look at lights! My sister and I remember doing that as children, and we’d like to bring that back, while raising money for a good cause,” said Ross Jambon, Bless Your Heart board member. “Once the entries are all in, we are going to make a trail map for families to use to guide their free family adventure.”

The yard decorating contest is open to anyone in Lafourche Parish with a $20 donation to Bless Your Heart Nonprofit. Complete the online entry form, including your home address, and submit a photo of your yard to blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com. All entry photos will be posted to the Bless Your Heart Brighten the Bayou Event Page and the public will cast their vote for the yard they feel is best. Once the voting has ended, the yard with the most votes will win. The deadline to enter Brighten the Bayou is December 11, voting will be tallied on December 23.

The scavenger hunt contest is open to any child. Once all the yard decorating entries have been received, BYH will provide a link to the scavenger hunt form. One scavenger hunt entry per child can be submitted, not all items have to be found to enter. The winner will be selected on December 23.

The mission of BYH is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational, and financial needs, in the Bayou Region.For opportunities to help Bless Your Heart or to make a charitable donation, visit the organization online.





