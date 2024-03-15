Cajun Bayou Culture Day Tour Launches in Thibodaux

Thibodaux, LA (March 14, 2024) – A tour combining Thibodaux’s three biggest historical attractions has launched this Spring offering tourists, travelers, and locals the chance to learn more about the unique culture and history of Lafourche Parish. Organized by the Friends of E.D. White Historic Site with help from Laurel Valley Village and the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, the Cajun Bayou Culture Day tour will be held every Tuesday from March – June and September – November.

“Our goal is to share and promote the history, heritage, and culture of Bayou Lafourche and its people,” says Pam Folse, Vice President of the Friends of E.D. White Historic Site Board. “Whether you’re a local tourist in your own community or visiting from far away, come pass a good time with us in Thibodaux and learn how to cast a fishing line, walk in the footsteps of history, speak Cajun French and enjoy some local food and music.”

Beginning at the E.D. White Historic Site, guests receive a free tour of the historic house, kitchen, and grounds as well as a fishing demo on the bayou side park and grounds. Lunch is then recommended at a local restaurant where the tour offers discounts at a few locations, before heading to Laurel Valley Village for a tour of the largest surviving 19th and 20th-century sugar plantation. While the rest of the tour is free, the tour of Laurel Valley Village is $17 per person.

To end the experience, visitors stop at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center for a self-guided museum tour. One will learn more about the history of the Acadians and take part in Cercle Francophone (French Roundtable) to learn Cajun French with a group of locals working to preserve the traditional language of our region. Following the French Roundtable, Jean Lafitte offers a taste of local live music to end your day. Local hotels also offer discounts to accommodate your overnight lodging while in the Thibodaux area.

In order to book this full-day tour in Thibodaux, it is recommended to call the E.D. White Historic Site at 985-447-0915.

In addition, more information can be found at: https://www.lacajunbayou.com/calendar-of-events/weekly-events/cajunculturedaytour

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is the destination management organization dedicated to positioning Lafourche Parish as a regionally, nationally and internationally recognized year-round tourist destination by developing quality marketing programs and events to attract visitors and stimulate economic development and growth. For more information, visit our website at lacajunbayou.com.