Cajun Dance Lessons return this summer

The Folklife Culture Center is pleased to bring back Cajun Dance Lessons! Following the first successful session, the center will offer three more classes this summer. The classes will be held on three consecutive Fridays, teaching local participants traditional Cajun dances.

“These classes are a really fun way to keep our history, culture, and heritage alive,” says coordinator Anne Picou. “It is a chance to get out and engage with people in your community… while getting exercise, too!”

The Folklife Culture Center welcomes dancers of all ages and skill levels to these classes, while encouraging beginners to come out and participate. While it is recommended to bring a dance partner, attendees are still welcome to come alone. The classes will take place on the following dates and times:

July 28, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

August 4, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

August 11, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Classes will take place at the Folklife Culture Center located at 317 Goode Street, in Houma. The cost is only $5 per person each week. Classes will be limited to 20 couples. Call (985) 873-6408 with any questions or to register for an upcoming class.