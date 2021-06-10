Cajun Heritage Festival is Every Hunter’s Dream

The Cajun Heritage Festival will return this weekend, June 12-13, at the Larose Civic Center. The festival is a weekend filled with duck carving demos, decoy displays, a duck calling contest, and Cajun food!

The event will also include an auction, carving supplies, historic exhibit, boat building, vendors, raffles, buy-sell-swap opportunities and more! This year’s event is officially dedicated to Randy Griffin, who has been carving for 15 years and served as a board member for nearly a decade. His work can be found in pany private collections as well as his own. Over the years, he has served as a carver, judge, vendor, donor, and board member. “The Cajun Heritage Festival would like to say thank you to Randy Griffin for all of his contributions to keeping the Louisiana heritage and traditions alive.”

Saturday, June 12, there will be a duck decoy contest from 10 a.m.- ‘til, and a duck calling contest at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, there will be a live duck decoy auction at 1 p.m. Saturday, the event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come out to the Larose Civic Center, 307 E 5th Street, to support an important part of the Cajun heritage and culture!

For more information, visit the Cajun Heritage Festival Facebook page, @cajunheritagefestivalduckcarving, or call (985) 228-0845.