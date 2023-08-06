Cajun Linen Night to provide “Pack the Pirogue” School Drive

Coming to Thibodaux Main Street’s 2nd Annual Cajun Linen Night? Don’t forget to bring some school supplies along with you for a good cause!

As community members gather downtown to celebrate Thibodaux’s night of live music, games, and extended business hours (read more about Cajun Linen Night here), the event will also be hosting a Louisiana Federal Credit Union Pack the Pirogue School Drive.

Pack the Pirogue was created to “Help provide learning tools to kids in the community who couldn’t otherwise afford them, as well as teachers, who often spend money out of their own pockets to buy supplies for their classroom.” All school supplies will be donated to local students and teachers and teachers in need.

If you know a teacher who deserves to receive a pirogue full of school supplies for the upcoming school year, please nominate their classroom here.

The Pack the Pirogue Drive will be collecting various school materials such as, but not limited to: