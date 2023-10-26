Cajun Music Preservation Society to host third cohort of fiddle lessons by Waylon Thibodeaux

In a collaboration aimed at preserving the rich traditions of Cajun music, the Cajun Music Preservation Society is thrilled to announce its third cohort of Cajun Fiddle 101 lessons. Teaming up with renowned fiddle player Waylon Thibodeaux, the class is designed for beginner-level expertise, fostering the next generation of Cajun musicians.

The six week in person course will take place every Tuesday night at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers from 6-7 p.m., starting on November 7, 2023. The sessions will run until December 19, with a brief hiatus on December 5. The modest course fee is only $100 thanks to Cajun music enthusiast Sharon Smith. Her heartfelt $5,000 donation has paved the way for the Cajun Music Preservation Society to expand educational opportunities and nurture the tradition of Cajun music. In the future, the Cajun Music Preservation Society looks beyond fiddle classes, envisioning a curriculum that spans Cajun guitar and accordion.

Those interested in participating in the third cohort should submit their applications before the midnight deadline on November 5, 2023. The application is accessible online. If you do not have a fiddle, Cajun Music Preservation Society can provide participants with a resource to a fiddle that can purchased for $150. Not all applicants will be selected.