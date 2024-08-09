Cajun Ninja Chops His Way to Thibodaux Raising Cane’s Wall Memorabilia Wall

LUMCON Revives ‘Science Talks’August 9, 2024
Local cook and social media sensation Jason Derouen, known as “The Cajun Ninja,” recently celebrated a significant achievement as his wall memorabilia was unveiled at the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in Thibodaux.
The journey began over a year ago when Derouen ate at the Thibodaux Raising Cane’s. He casually described to his daughters how it would feel to have his picture displayed on the restaurant’s wall, reflecting his deep sentiments for the local community. He posted about the thought on his social media account, and little did he know that his simple remark would gain such momentum. People started tagging Raising Cane’s, and soon after, Raising Cane’s Founder, Todd Graves, messaged back with, “I heard that, Cajun Ninja, we’re going to make this happen.”
After various interactions and connections with Raising Cane’s team, Jason’s dreams were realized when the marketing team at Raising Cane’s reached out to him with the news of something special. A date was set, and the unveiling of his wall memorabilia became a reality at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant on Tuesday.
Derouen expressed his excitement and gratitude for this opportunity, emphasizing that it meant a lot to him, his family, and his fans. “I was just so pumped,” he said, “The wall always represents community. I’m big on that. So it’s cool to be on that wall.”
The Cajun Ninja is quite busy with upcoming events, such as appearances at the St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival and the Home and Garden Show, as well as participation in cook-offs and speaking engagements.
He expressed his gratitude and stated, “I’m grateful that Cane’s was open to this idea because it’s really cool to have a presence in such a popular chain that’s in my hometown where I was born.” He also acknowledges the support behind his endeavors, “The only reason why it’s possible is because of my family and fans and, of course, God Himself, who has blessed me with many great paths in life.”