Cajun Ninja Chops His Way to Thibodaux Raising Cane’s Wall Memorabilia Wall

Local cook and social media sensation Jason Derouen, known as “The Cajun Ninja,” recently celebrated a significant achievement as his wall memorabilia was unveiled at the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in Thibodaux.

The journey began over a year ago when Derouen ate at the Thibodaux Raising Cane’s. He casually described to his daughters how it would feel to have his picture displayed on the restaurant’s wall, reflecting his deep sentiments for the local community. He posted about the thought on his social media account, and little did he know that his simple remark would gain such momentum. People started tagging Raising Cane’s, and soon after, Raising Cane’s Founder, Todd Graves, messaged back with, “I heard that, Cajun Ninja, we’re going to make this happen.”

After various interactions and connections with Raising Cane’s team, Jason’s dreams were realized when the marketing team at Raising Cane’s reached out to him with the news of something special. A date was set, and the unveiling of his wall memorabilia became a reality at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant on Tuesday.

Derouen expressed his excitement and gratitude for this opportunity, emphasizing that it meant a lot to him, his family, and his fans. “I was just so pumped,” he said, “The wall always represents community. I’m big on that. So it’s cool to be on that wall.”