Calling Local Artist: Registration for Thibodaux Main Street’s Arts Walk is Now Open!

Thibodaux Main Street announced that artist registration is now open for the March 18 Arts Walk in Downtown Thibodaux!

Local artists from all walks of life are welcome to participate and the hosts said they always strive to showcase a variety of local talent. The intimate atmosphere the walk provides is perfect for first-time exhibitors, artists with minimal inventory, or anyone that doesn’t have an elaborate display. Registration is $30 and is open until Friday, March 11. The registration form and fee may be sent online or by cash or check made payable to Thibodaux Main Street at 409 B West 3rd Street, Thibodaux, La 70301. Click here for Artist Registration.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For $100, you can support the mission of Thibodaux Main Street while advertising your business or organization. Sponsorship form and payment can also be submitted online or by cash and check made payable to Thibodaux Main Street at 409 B West 3rd Street, Thibodaux, La 70301. Click here for Arts Walk Sponsorship.

The Arts Walk encourages an evening of shopping, dining, and enjoying local art while strolling through downtown. The walk is free and open to the public! Mark your calendars to stroll Downtown Thibodaux on Friday, March 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.! For questions or more information, call (985) 413-9886 or email ThibodauxMainStreet@yahoo.com.