Calling young artists: Enter the Wild Things Youth Art Contest

The Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex is excited to announce that entries are now being accepted for the annual Wild Things Youth Art Contest. If you’re between the ages of 5 and 18 and love to draw, paint, or create, this is your chance to showcase your artistic skills while celebrating Louisiana’s amazing wildlife!

To participate, simply submit one original artwork featuring native Louisiana wildlife. Whether it’s a pelican soaring over a wetland or a bayou filled with lush plants, your subject must be something that can be found in one of Louisiana’s National Wildlife Refuges. Remember, only native plants, animals, habitats, and landscapes are allowed—no exotic or invasive species!

Participants can use any medium to create their masterpiece, from colored pencils and crayons to paints. However, digital artwork is not permitted, so all submissions must be hand-drawn or painted. All artwork must be at least 8 ½” x 11” matted and may not exceed 20” x 24,” matted. The contest is open to individuals, so you don’t need to submit your artwork through a school. You can enter on your own and share your unique view of Louisiana’s wildlife. Submissions must be mailed to The Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Office located at 61389 Hwy 434 Lacombe, LA 70445. The deadline for entries is September 25, 2024.

For additional details or questions, you can reach out to Refuge Ranger Becky Larkins at rebecca_larkins@fws.gov. Don’t miss this chance to share your artistic talent and appreciation for Louisiana’s natural beauty!